Patriots-Vikings joint practice takeaways: Rough day for Pats offense and defense

The Patriots and the Vikings paired up for another day of joint practice in Eagan, Minnesota on Thursday, which brought about a mixed bag for New England. While the teams were pretty evenly matched during Wednesday's joint practice, Thursday definitely belonged to the Vikings.

The Vikings pretty much dominated the session, which was mostly work inside the red zone. They won individual drills. The Vikings offense carved up the New England defense, and the Minnesota defense kept applying heavy pressure to the Patriots' offense, which left Drake Maye either getting sacked or settling for dink-and-dunk plays.

That is until the end, when the Patriots once again finished off the day when a big, explosive touchdown. Maye capped off his afternoon with a Hail Mary-like touchdown to Kayshon Boutte from about 40 yards out to end New England's two-minute drill. It prompted a huge celebration from the entire New England roster on the field, while Vikings fans booed from the stands.

But overall, the Patriots got whooped on Thursday. Now these two teams will get a day off Friday before their preseason clash Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are the big takeaways from Thursday's joint practice between the Patriots and the Vikings.

Small tussle between Patriots and Vikings

Emotions got a little high at one point, as the Patriots offense and the Vikings defense briefly got into it during the practice. It looked like the small skirmish started in the trenches.

And once again, Mike Vrabel was right in the middle to break things up. At least this time he wasn't bleeding after emerging from the pile.

Patriots defense carved up

The New England defense was carved up by J.J. McCarthy on Thursday. The Vikings QB threw five touchdowns during his 11 vs. 11 periods. He connected with T.J. Hockenson a lot, as the tight end once again gave the Patriots' defense fits on Thursday.

At the end of the day, the Vikings took the field in a "down six in the final minute" situation. McCarthy connected on a touchdown with 16 seconds left from the 12-yard line, when he hit Jordan Addison over Marcus Jones.

Patriots offense had a lot of issues too

New England's primary issue on offense was once again up front. Will Campbell struggled with veteran Jonathan Greenard, and allowed at least three sacks and a number of pressures.

Allowed pressure wasn't the offense's only issue though. DeMario Douglas had an uncharacteristic day with two drops, and Patriots receivers struggled to get separation for most of the day.

And even before the big play by the offense to end the day, which was a 40-yard touchdown from Maye to Boutte, the offense had issues. The Vikings recorded two sacks and Campbell was hit with a false start before Boutte's big score.

At least the Patriots scored to end the day on a high note, which came in one of those "final minute, gotta-have-it" drills.

Better day for Patriots twos

Javon Baker looked really good on Thurdsay and found the end zone on a pass from Josh Dobbs, who was much better on Thursday as well. Efton Chism also had a pair of TDs on passes from Dobbs. The wide receiver battle is getting really interesting in New England.

Dobbs and the second teamers also got a chance at goal-line situations against Minnesota twos to end the session. He completed a nice pass to Mack Hollins to get the offense to the Minnesota 6-yard line, which set up one of Chism's touchdowns.

New England's second-team defense also had a second-and-goal at the 1-yard line situation with one second left, and came up with a stop when Jack Gibbons knocked down a pass in the end zone.

Ben Brown at left guard

Ben Brown got some reps at left guard after Jared Wilson got some run in 1-on-1 drills before leaving the field. That could have just been by design as the Patriots look to build depth on the line.

Mike Vrabel's favorite cake for his birthday

We'll close on a funny story. The Patriots head coach turned 50 on Thursday, and whatever you do, don't send him a chocolate cake. Vrabel made it clear there is only one kind of cake he would eat on his special day.

"There is one answer. It's carrot cake," he said. "There is no hemming and hawing. That's the only one I'll eat on my birthday."

