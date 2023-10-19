Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones present but not participating at practice
BOSTON -- The Patriots set a season high with 20 players on the injury report on Wednesday. A day later, they got some key players back on the field -- though they weren't participating.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, and cornerback Jonathan Jones were all present on Thursday, a day after missing Wednesday's session. Brown is dealing with a chest injury, Henry is dealing with an ankle injury, and Jones is managing a knee injury.
While the three players were present on Thursday, they were listed as non-participants.
Brown ranks third on the team in offensive snap count, with Henry just behind him at fourth, so the Patriots can ill afford to lose either player on that side of the ball. Their lack of participation for a second straight day puts their statuses for Sunday in question.
Out in Buffalo, a key player got healthier as well, with Josh Allen being a full participant in Thursday's practice. He had been limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
For the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson was removed from the report, but Kayshon Boutte was added with a hamstring injury.
The full injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
BILLS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Neck / Concussion
TE Quintin Morris, Ankle
DT Ed Oliver, Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Kaiir Elam, Ankle
DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen, Right Shoulder
T Spencer Brown, Knee
DE A.J. Epenesa, Quad
CB Dane Jackson, Foot
TE Dalton Kincaid, Concussion
TE Dawson Knox, Wrist
DE Greg Rousseau, Foot
