Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones present but not participating at practice

Patriots 1st Down: Why Mike Reiss gives the Pats a "fighting chance" vs. Bills

BOSTON -- The Patriots set a season high with 20 players on the injury report on Wednesday. A day later, they got some key players back on the field -- though they weren't participating.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, and cornerback Jonathan Jones were all present on Thursday, a day after missing Wednesday's session. Brown is dealing with a chest injury, Henry is dealing with an ankle injury, and Jones is managing a knee injury.

While the three players were present on Thursday, they were listed as non-participants.

Brown ranks third on the team in offensive snap count, with Henry just behind him at fourth, so the Patriots can ill afford to lose either player on that side of the ball. Their lack of participation for a second straight day puts their statuses for Sunday in question.

Out in Buffalo, a key player got healthier as well, with Josh Allen being a full participant in Thursday's practice. He had been limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

For the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson was removed from the report, but Kayshon Boutte was added with a hamstring injury.

The full injury reports are below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Trent Brown, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Ankle

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring

DB Cody Davis, Knee

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

DB Jack Jones, Hamstring

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

BILLS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Neck / Concussion

TE Quintin Morris, Ankle

DT Ed Oliver, Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Kaiir Elam, Ankle

DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen, Right Shoulder

T Spencer Brown, Knee

DE A.J. Epenesa, Quad

CB Dane Jackson, Foot

TE Dalton Kincaid, Concussion

TE Dawson Knox, Wrist

DE Greg Rousseau, Foot

