Patriots training camp takeaways: Lighter walkthrough on Day 3, pads go on Monday

The Patriots got a bit of a break Friday on the third day of training camp. After two busy days, the team's third practice of camp was more of a walkthrough.

Players didn't even have helmets on, switching them out for bucket hats on a steamy day in Foxboro. Hopefully everyone took advantage of the lighter session, because things are going to really ramp up behind Gillette Stadium in the coming days.

"Today will be a lighter day, but it's important to see how our team responds and is able to work in [a walkthrough] capacity," head coach Mike Vrabel admitted before Friday's session "I'm hopeful we can get something out of this and have some speed [Saturday], have a good day before a day off on Sunday."

Sunday's day off will be important, because on Monday, players will put on pads for the first time of training camp. That is much to the delight of defensive end Keion White, who is hungry to hit someone -- anyone -- in practice.

"I hope they run the ball every play," White said of Monday's first padded practice.

While the Patriots didn't do too much on the field Friday, there were still a few important takeaways from the morning in Foxboro.

Carlton Davis was back

After sitting out Thursday's practice, cornerback Carlton Davis was back on the field Friday. Vrabel said the absence was part of the plan for the veteran.

"Just maintenance and we'll continue to kind of give him what he needs as part of a plan," said Vrabel. "Again, that's my job each and every day is to figure out what everybody's going to do and how they're going to contribute each day to us winning."

Still no Ja'Lynn Polk

Second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk spent his Friday on the lower conditioning field again. He's reportedly dealing with a muscle tightness, and hasn't practiced in camp.

He's got an uphill battle in a crowded wide receivers room, but Vrabel outlined how injured players can -- and should -- remain engaged while sidelined.

"There is installation. It's a repeat from the spring. So hopefully, any player that's not out here can stay engaged and continue to learn and get the information that they need, and then be ready when they get back," he explained. "I think the important thing is focusing on, doing everything, that you can to get back as quickly as possible. But also when you do get back, there's not a big drop off of information lost when you get back."

As for the rest of the receivers, Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte were with the first team offense on Friday, while Kendrick Bourne and rookie Kyle Williams did drills with the second team.

Jared Wilson played all three interior spots along O-line

Rookie Jared Wilson has been a man of many positions along the offensive line in his first training camp. On Friday, the third-round pick out of Georgia rotated with the first team offense at left guard, center, and right guard.

Vrabel spoke about the rookie's versatility ahead of practice.

"I think that he's a quick learner. He's been able to learn two positions inside, as far as center and guard," noted Vrabel. "He was one of those players that maybe wasn't out there as much on the field in the spring, but really was able to grasp it mentally and allow that to carry over when he had an opportunity to be on the field. So he was able to show for a young player some of those things to be able to be ready when he got his opportunity to get on the field."

Bike giveaway day in Foxboro

After practice, the Patriots rode bikes onto the field and gave them away to 50 kids in the foster care program. It made for some interesting and entertaining visuals on the field.

Jahlani Tavai of the New England Patriots rides a bike to give away to children during Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17), wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) and safety Brenden Schooler (41) ride bikes to give away to children during Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

What's next for Patriots training camp?

As Vrabel said, the team will ramp things up again on Saturday, with practice scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

Players get a day off Sunday, and then practices will get real on Monday when they put on pads for the first time on training camp. Monday's practice will kick off around 10:30 a.m.