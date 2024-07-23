Patriots training camp: Veteran players report to first camp under Jerod Mayo on Tuesday

FOXBORO -- Tuesday is the dawn of a new era in New England, as Patriots players are reporting to their first training under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

The Mayo Era begins in Foxboro following Bill Belichick's dynastic run with the franchise, ushering in a fresh start for the franchise. The expectations for this upcoming season are low, but the optimism for the future remains high. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye might not even play this season -- with veteran Jacoby Brissett currently slotted in as the team's starter -- but the third overall pick has created an aura of hope at Patriot Place.

It may take some time for it all to pay off (if it does at all), but building a new foundation is underway in Foxboro. Patriots rookies reported to camp on Friday, and now veterans will join them inside (and outside) of Gillette Stadium as the Patriots put in the ground work for the 2024 NFL season.

While OTAs and mandatory minicamp offered the team a chance to set things in motion ahead of training camp, the real work is about to be done over the next six weeks. That work will have to wait another day though, as players are only reporting to training camp on Tuesday. The first official practice won't take place until Wednesday.

Here's a quick rundown of what is going on Tuesday, before the action really ramp up on Wednesday.

Tuesday's Patriots Training Camp Schedule

While there will be no practice on the field, we'll hear from Mayo and four veteran players on Tuesday.

10 a.m.: Jerod Mayo press conference

11:30 a.m.: Patriots veterans David Andrews, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jacoby Brissett, and Jonathan Jones

Patriots 2024 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Wednesday's practice will be the first of 13 chances for Patriots fans to check out the team this summer. All outdoor practices -- located on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium -- are free and open to the public.

Gates open in Foxboro at 10 a.m., with practices set to begin at 11 a.m. Here is the full practice schedule for the Patriots during training camp:

July 24 -- Wednesday

July 25 -- Thursday

July 26 -- Friday

July 28 -- Sunday

July 29 -- Monday

July 30 -- Tuesday

August 1 -- Thursday

August 2 -- Friday

August 3 -- Saturday

August 5 -- Monday

August 6 -- Tuesday

August 12 -- Monday

August 13 -- Tuesday*

*Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles

All practice dates and times are subject to change, and updates will be posted to the team's official website.

Patriots training camp coverage