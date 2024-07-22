Patriots training camp: Bubble players fighting for a roster spot this summer

FOXBORO -- Training camp is a great time for players to establish themselves and earn a spot on a team's roster. On the flip side, it's also a time when certain players are fighting to keep their job.

Most of the times those players are rookies trying to pave a way to the NFL. But veteran players also find themselves in this spot, either because of their diminishing play, their massive paycheck, or in some instances, both.

Those players are hoping their careers don't burst as they sit on the roster bubble. And the Patriots have their share of players in that category this summer.

So while we'll mainly be focused on guys we want to see grow and make an impact on the team, we'll also be keeping a close eye on the guys who are going to have to do anything and everything just to remain in the mix. Here's a look at a handful of players currently on the roster bubble in New England.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Patriots gave Smith-Schuster a giant stack of cash to make some big plays for Mac Jones last season. He did not live up to his end of the bargain, with just 29 receptions on 47 targets. It wasn't from a lack of playing time, either, as Smith-Schuster played 461 offensive snaps last season.

Now he is heading into the 2024 season on the roster bubble despite the giant dead cap number ($9.6 million) that would come with cutting him. The Patriots have no shortage of bodies at receiver after re-signing Kendrick Bourne, bringing in K.J. Osborn via free agency, and drafting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

Smith-Schuster says he's healthy after a knee injury bothered him for much of last season, but he's going to have to outplay a lot of receivers to keep a spot on the roster. And he isn't the only receiver fighting for their job.

Tyquan Thornton

There was a lot of promise when the Patriots used a second-round pick on a guy with blazing speed like Thornton. But he hasn't been able to stay healthy in camp and has started both of his NFL seasons on IR. When he has played, he hasn't been productive, catching just 35 of the 68 passes that have gone his way.

Thornton can't afford any injuries this season. With a crowded crop of receivers, he's got quite the fight ahead of him to remain on the roster.

Kayshon Boutte

His legal troubles may have been resolved in Louisiana, but Boutte is going to have to have one heck of a training camp to make the Patriots this summer. Along with Demario Douglas, he was one of the most promising players in training camp last season. But he failed to get two feet in-bounds late in Week 1 against the Eagles, which cost the Pats a shot at overtime and potentially an upset victory. He was inactive the next eight weeks -- and 12 games total -- and saw just seven targets all season, finishing his rookie year with only two receptions.

Bailey Zappe

Zappe is playing for a job after Drake Maye passed him on the depth chart during OTAs. The Patriots probably aren't going to roll with four quarterbacks this season, so the third-year QB will have to beat out rookie Joe Milton III in camp. Zappe could keep his job as the third-stringer if the Pats feel confident that Milton would make it to the practice squad, but that is no guarantee.

The fact that Zappe started games over the last two seasons -- out of necessity and not really by choice -- could work in his advantage. But he was cut ahead of last season, and will really have to play well to win a spot this summer.

Chad Ryland

The silver lining of Ryland's many missed kicks as a rookie was that they helped the Patriots land the No. 3 pick and Drake Maye. But going forward, a 64 percent success rate on field goals isn't going to cut it from a former fourth-round pick.

The Patriots signed veteran kicker Joey Slye over the offseason to give Ryland some competition in camp this summer. If Slye has a better camp, Ryland may not see a second season in New England.