A look at Jerod Mayo's Patriots coaching staff for 2024 season

FOXBORO -- There is a new man in charge of the Patriots, with Jerod Mayo set to host his first training camp as head coach of New England. The former Patriots linebacker obvisouly has some big shoes to fill, replacing six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.

Mayo obviously can't do it all by himself, but he's got a pretty hefty coaching staff to help him navigate his first season an NFL head coach. Veteran offensive mind Alex Van Pelt has joined the staff to coach the offense following a four-year run as the OC of the Cleveland Browns, and DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to run the New England defense.

The Patriots announced its 29-man coaching staff on Tuesday, meaning Mayo will have plenty of eyes and ears to assist along the way. For comparison's sake, Belichick had 20 assistants in his final season as HC of the NEP.

There will be a lot of new faces in Foxboro, as 22 of the coaches will be in their first year in New England. Here is the full coaching staff that the Patriots listed ahead of training camp:

Jerod Mayo, Head Coach

Alex Van Pelt, Offensive Coordinator*

DeMarcus Covington, Defensive Coordinator

Jeremy Springer, Special Teams Coordinator*

T.C. McCartney, Quarterbacks*

Evan Rothstein, Assistant Quarterbacks

Taylor Embree, Running Backs*

Tyler Hughes, Wide Receivers*

Tiquan Underwood, Assistant Wide Receivers*

Bob Bicknell, Tight Ends*

Scott Peters, Offensive Line*

Ben McAdoo, Senior Offensive Assistant*

Robert Kugler, Assistant Offensive Line*

Michael McCarthy, Offensive Coaching Assistant*

Omar Young, Offensive Coaching Assistant*

Jerry Montgomery, Defensive Line*

Drew Wilkins, Outside Linebackers*

Dont'a Hightower, Inside Linebackers

Mike Pellegrino, Cornerbacks

Brian Belichick, Safeties

Vinny DePalma, Defensive Coaching Assistant*

Keith Jones Jr., Defensive Coaching Assistant*

Jamael Lett, Defensive Coaching Assistant*

Tom Quinn, Assistant Special Teams*

Coby Tippett, Special Teams Coaching Assistant*

Deron Mayo, Head Strength and Conditioning

Brian McDonough, Assistant Strength and Conditioning*

Brandon Martuccio, Strength and Conditioning Assistant*

Dexter Taylor, Strength and Conditioning Assistant*

*First year on New England coaching staff﻿

While there were a few notable names missing from Tuesday's list, Troy Brown and Joe Kim both remain on the staff in "skill development" roles, according to the team. Brown is considered a kick/punt returners coach, per Patriots VP of Communications Stacey James. He served as the team's wide receivers coach and kick returners coach from 2021-23, plus a year as the team's running backs coach and kick returners coach in 2020.

Retired special teams ace Matthew Slater wasn't on Tuesday's list either, but he will reportedly be filling the role of Mayo's "right-hand man."

Patriots players report to training camp on July 23, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 24.