Patriots training camp: Breakout candidates to watch in 2024

FOXBORO -- Training camp is nearly upon us, that special time of year when an NFL player can go from relative obscurity to potential stardom with a strong showing on the practice field. The New England Patriots have no shortage of potential breakout candidates this summer, a list that includes a number of exciting and promising rookies.

We're always looking for guys who "pop" during training camp in the hopes they'll ride that to a successful season. Last year, it was litterally a guy named "Pop" who pulled it off for the Patriots, as Demario "Pop" Douglas broke out in the summer before a steady rookie season for the sixth-round pick.

With a new regime in town under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, everyone will have an opportunity in New England. Here are some potential candidates to make a huge leap and command the attention of the Patriots (and fans) all summer long.

Drake Maye

This guy was obviously going to be on this list, because he is the future of Patriots football. (We think. We hope.)

Whether he beats out Jacoby Brissett or not -- or if the Patriots opt to keep him on the bench for his rookie season -- doesn't matter. Drake Maye is going to be all the rage throughout training camp. Getting a glimpse of the third overall pick will make it worth the trip to Foxboro this summer. We'll be completely locked in to every throw he makes throughout the summer.

Ja'Lynn Polk

The Patriots drafted a pair of receivers in hopes of "weaponizing" the offense this season, and Polk was the first they took off the board at 37th overall. He's a big, fast receiver who is coming off his best and most productive season, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns for Washington during the Huskies' march to the national championship game.

Javon Baker

If you're heading to camp to see Baker, make sure you bring your popcorn. Another receiver with big-play potential, Baker had 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns for UCF last season. We'll see if he can really turn heads this summer, and give popcorn sales a big boost inside Gillette Stadium during the season.

Alex Austin

The Patriots signed Austin in the middle of last season and he finished his rookie campaign strong, picking off Buffalo's Josh Allen in Week 16. He impressed Bill Belichick's staff last season and continued to impress Mayo's in the spring.

With a strong summer, Austin could find himself lining up opposite Christian Gonzalez as the team's No. 2 corner with a strong summer.

Keion White

White had a solid rookie season but is poised to make a big "Year 2 leap" on the New England defense. He is an absolute wrecking ball at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds and could make a lot more noise off the edge than he did as a rookie, when the all-business defensive end had a sack and five QB hits.

White played just under 50 percent of New England's defensive snaps last year, but should get a lot more run in 2024. Mayo said that the big fella was playing with more confidence in the spring, and the new head coach has entrusted White with more leadership responsibilities this season.

With some uncertainty surrounding Matthew Judon's future, White could have a huge impact both on and off the field. Players can't hit in training camp, but White will be hard to miss out there.

Sidy Sow

The New England offensive line is littered with question marks, but Sow spent a lot of time playing with the top guys during the spring. He had a very solid rookie season in terms of pass-blocking, and could lock down one of New England's two starting guard spots in training camp.

Joe Milton III

The rookie has a cannon of an arm, whether he's throwing a football or making some long distance orange juice.

Will that be enough to beat out Bailey Zappe and become New England's third-string quarterback? We do not have that answer at the moment, but Milton should be a heck of a lot of fun to watch this summer.