Jerod Mayo talks Patriots QB competition, expectations on the first day of training camp

FOXBORO -- The 2024 NFL season is officially underway in New England, as Patriots players reported for training camp on Tuesday. New head coach Jerod Mayo held court with reporters for the first time of camp inside of Gillette Stadium, and there was one key word from his 20-minute chat: "Competition."

That is the name of the game in Foxboro these days, as players young and old will get their chance to compete for a roster spot and job this summer.

"Overarching message is about competition, and it's also about building camaraderie and knowing what to do," Mayo said Tuesday. "I've learned a lot of principals here, obviously from Bill [Belichick], and being tough, smart, and dependable is something that makes a good team. That is still part of my message to the guys. But in the end it's about competition and going out and beating the man across from you."

There are competitions aplenty for the Patriots this summer, and none is bigger than the quarterback competition between veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye. Mayo had plenty to say about that battle, other positions up for grabs on offense, and the overall expectations for the team.

Here are the big takeaways from Mayo's first press conference of the 2024 season.

Everyone has reported to Patriots training camp -- including Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux are both entering contract years and have made it clear that they'd like a new deal ahead of the season. But both arrived at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, as Mayo said everyone has reported to camp.

"These guys are ready to rock. That's a good thing," said Mayo.

He's also hopeful that the team will be able to work out new deals with both players, who have been key contributors to the defense the last few seasons.

"The relationship is still good, at least form my perspective. I know their teammates definitely respect them. They are valuable pieces to the organization and they've done a lot for us. Hopefully we get something done. We want them here, Eliot [Wolf] wants them here, the team wants them here," said Mayo. "There is a business aspect to everything though. ... We want those guys here and are going to do everything possible to keep those guys."

Mayo said that since both players have reported to camp, they're expected to be on the field competing with their teammates.

Jacoby Brissett is the starting QB -- but Drake Maye will get a chance

The hopes are high for Drake Maye after the Patriots drafted the quarterback third overall, but veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team's starting quarterback as they enter camp.

"Coming out of the spring, I don't think there is any doubt that Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point time," Mayo said Tuesday. "When we get on the field this summer with the pads on, we'll see what it's all about. But coming out of the spring, Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy who have. He's played a lot of football."

Maye will have plenty of chances to win the job, but it won't just come down to making plays on the field. Mayo understands that mistakes will be made on the field, but it's important to learn from them and not be a "repeat offender."

"This goes for any position. If he comes out and lights it up – and it goes back to quality of reps – it could absolutely happen," Mayo said of Maye being the team's starter in Week 1. "I tell you that Jacoby looks like the starting quarterback, but he'll have competition. Let's not forget about [Joe] Milton and [Bailey] Zappe. All the guys will be competing to start Week 1.

"The goal for Drake is to get better each and every day. It's not a straight line up to the top. There will be ups and downs," added Mayo. "Once again, if he comes out here and takes full advantage and lights it up, he could be the Day 1 quarterback. But coming out of the spring, I think it's Jacoby."

Still a lot of questions along the New England offensive line

There is a lot of unknown along the New England offensive line, and Mayo didn't have a clear picture of the group when asked where Mike Onwenu would be lining up this summer.

"We're going to put the best five players on the field. If that means you have to play guard or tackle, that's what it means. But it's putting the best five players on the field," he said.

Mayo knows he's going to make mistakes as a rookie head coach

As a rookie head coach, Mayo is experiencing everything for the first time this summer. At least he has an idea of what to expect from his time as a player and an assistant coach, so there haven't been too many surprises for the 38-year-old -- at least not yet.

"There are a few things from a scheduling standpoint, but it's been great having a bunch of new coaches in here that I can lean on," he said. "There really wasn't anything huge where I was like, 'Wow that is different.' But it's been good."

Mayo knows that challenges and hiccups are going to pop up around every corner, and he is well aware that he is not perfect. Mistakes will be made, and as he preaches to his players, he'll have to show growth by not repeating those errors.

"I'm not going to sit up here and act like I have all the answers. There are people in my circle, I lean on them for guidance. I'm going to make mistakes and I will learn from those mistakes, because I am not a repeat offender," Mayo said confidently.

Mayo explains the later start time for practices

The Patriots won't practice until 11 a.m. throughout camp, which is an hour later than they practiced in previous years. Mayo explained the time change on Tuesday.

"I thought it was important that we had adequate meeting time in the morning before we touched the field. Honestly, I think the guys appreciate that," he said. "They want to make sure they tighten all the screws and know what to do on the field so their athleticism can take over."

What would be a successful season in Jerod Mayo's eyes?

Coming off a four-win season and a summer where they didn't add much established talent from the outside, the expectations are low for the 2024 Patriots. The win total isn't expected to get much better, but that will not be how Mayo and company measures success this year.

"A successful season in my eyes is the foundation. Have we put together a good foundation of young and old players to start competing? It'd be great to say we're going to win a Super Bowl, but it's about the process and progress," said Mayo. "It looks like a winning football team. A tough, smart, dependable football team."

While they may not rack up a lot of victories this season, Mayo made it clear that winning football games is still the main objective for the Patriots.

"That's what it comes down to – winning football games. No matter what the expectation is from everyone outside of this building, we're going to go to work each and every day and we're going to get better and we're going to put a team out there every day that you're proud of," he said. "Whether that is tomorrow or next year, I don't know. But I will say that this team, I like the way they're coming together."