Patriots training camp: Reasons to feel good and reasons to worry about the 2024 Pats Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss the 2024 New England Patriots ahead of the start of training camp, with Reiss giving three reasons to feel optimistic -- and three reasons to worry -- about this year's team. Reiss highlights Drake Maye's growth, the New England defense, and the surprising season from the Red Sox as reasons to feel good.