Patriots training camp: Which rookies could make an impact in 2024?

FOXBORO -- While the veteran players on the Patriots roster don't have to report to training camp until next week, the rookies are checking in for work on Friday. And there will be a lot of them reporting for duty in Foxboro.

The 2024 season will be one of change in New England, with rookie head coach Jerod Mayo replacing the legendary Bill Belichick on the sideline. The Patriots drafted eight players and have high hopes for most of them, highlighted by third overall pick Drake Maye, and a few of them will likely be tasked with making an impact right away.

While the defense is mostly set with veteran players (and second-year corner Christian Gonzalez), the offense may rely heavily on younger players to play important roles in 2024. Rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker could be called upon to provide a spark at receiver, and Caedan Wallace may be thrown right into the fire along the offensive line. While Maye might have to wait a while before seeing the field, he'll certainly have an impact one way or another whenever that time comes.

Here's a look at all the rookies reporting for duty in Foxboro on Friday:

Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

Drake Maye, QB

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR

Caedan Wallace, OT

Layden Robinson, G

Javon Baker, WR

Marcellas Dial Jr., DB

Joe Milton III, QB

Jaheim Bell, TE

Other Patriots rookies in training camp

Steele Chambers, LB

Deshaun Fenwick, RB

Kaleb Ford-Dement, CB

Zuri Henry, OT

Jontrey Hunter, LB

JaQuae Jackson, WR

Terrell Jennings, RB

John Morgan III, DE

Dell Pettus, S

Jotham Russell, DE

Charles Turner III, C

Mike Victor, CB

David Wallis, WR

Jacob Warren, TE

Which Patriots rookies could make an immediate impact in 2024?

Ja'Lynn Polk: He was the No. 2 receiver on a powerful Washington offense last year, and Polk could be the top receiving option for the Patriots in 2024. He isn't super fast, but he's a smart route-runner who can get open. Polk also catches just about everything that goes his way. He can fight for contested balls, so he should see a lot of passes in those "gotta have it" situations.

Javon Baker: The Patriots have been looking for a downfield threat for years. They may have finally found one in Baker.

He's got a giant wingspan and can make some truly jaw-dropping catches downfield, making him a perfect "X" option for Patriots quarterbacks. Baker averaged 21.9 yards per reception last season at UCF.

There's big-play potential whenever the ball goes Baker's way, and he could be an instant hit in New England.

Caedan Wallace: While Wallace started 40 games at right tackle during his time at Penn State, that position isn't an option in New England with Mike Onwenu back on a big money deal. There has been talk about moving Wallace to left tackle, but veteran Chukwuma Okorafor is heading into the season as the team's top blind-side protector.

But if Okorafor -- who spent the bulk of his time in Pittsburgh at right tackle -- isn't up to the switch, Wallace could end up seeing a lot of important snaps at an extremely important position as a rookie.

Layden Robinson: Yes, another rookie offensive lineman. But the state of the O-line is that dire in New England. Robinson played right guard at Texas A&M and saw some action at left guard during rookie minicamp. With Cole Strange likely out for a while with a knee injury -- and questions about his effectiveness along the line -- Robinson may get a chance to contribute very early in his NFL career.

Drake Maye: He's the top pick but last on this list because Maye might not even play his rookie season. The Patriots may not want to play him, given the state of the offensive line and with a new offense being implemented under Alex Van Pelt.

There is a chance Maye gets the nod right a way over Jacoby Brissett, but it's more likely that he takes over later in the season. Whenever he gets in, the Patriots won't put too much on the rookie's shoulders -- but the fanbase will certainly be counting on him to lead the franchise to brighter days.