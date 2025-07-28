Patriots training camp takeaways: Gonzalez hurt, Polk returns as pads go on for first time

Patriots training camp: Which players are popping, and the latest from wide receivers battles

Patriots training camp kicked up a notch on Monday, as the team put pads on for the first time this summer. It's a day players circle every summer, a sign that real football is just around the corner.

"It kind of gave me a little flashback to when I was seven and first starting football," receiver Kayshon Boutte told me after Monday's practice. "You feel like a little kid all over again. It feels good to put the pads back on and start to hit again. All the energy is there too, so everyone is excited to be back."

It was a very competitive 90-minute session with a great tempo and a lot of reps. It felt like the action never stopped Monday morning.

Both the offensive and the defensive sides put in a lot of work on the run game and in the red zone -- the grunt work of football -- and there was a lot of substituting throughout. Head coach Mike Vrabel was excited to get into the red area and see what his team is made of ahead of the session.

"Things happen quicker down there, there are tighter windows. The speed of everything gets sped up," said Vrabel. "It will be good for us to move on into that situation, and to see how we practice in pads, our pad level, fundamentals, hands and those types of things."

While players and fans alike get pumped up for padded practices, it's important to keep a level head over everything. There was one play Monday where Drake Maye hit Stefon Diggs over the middle that went for a long touchdown. The offense was fired up and the result got the crowd onto its feet, but the play comes with caveat: Jabrill Peppers would have absolutely lit Diggs up had the team been going at full speed.

We'll get there soon enough. The Patriots will play a preseason game a week from Friday. But before the players get into Gillette, there is a lot of work to do on the practice field behind the stadium.

Here are all the takeaways from an eventful first padded practice of Patriots training camp.

Christian Gonzalez hurt

The biggest story is one no one wants to hear. Star Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez limped off the field Monday after he suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury while he tried to cover Stefon Diggs on a crossing route.

Gonzalez was able to walk off the field on his own and made it to the locker room with trainers, but he didn't return after departing. That left the Patriots with Alex Austin and Marcus Jones repping at the top two corner spots, with Carlton Davis also missing Monday's practice.

Now we all await word on the status of Gonzalez, who was going to be one of the big leaders of the New England defense in 2025.

Ja'Lynn Polk practices

While Gonzalez had to leave the session, second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk made his return on Monday. Polk had been working by himself on the conditioning field as he worked through a reported muscle strain, but participated in his first team practice on Monday.

Polk had a pretty nice start after missing the first four practices too, hauling in a red zone touchdown from Maye off a play-action pass. He got some run with the top team during the 11 vs. 11 goalline drills, along with Kyle Williams and Efton Chism.

Keion White vs. Will Campbell

We really learn a lot about players in both trenches when the pads come on. Monday did not disappoint as rookie left tackle Will Campbell went to battle with defensive end Keion White throughout the session.

White got the best of Campbell in the first 11 vs. 11 drill, as he was able to slingshot his way by the rookie and ripped him to the ground on one play. That White was able to manhandle Campbell on the play is a credit to White and his growth.

But Campbell held his own the rest of the way, and even stoned White in pass protection at one point. In my opinion, the rookie had a pretty good practice overall. He was knocked down but got back up, and the next play he was fine. He could be one of those "It won't happen again" kind of guys, which Mike Vrabel loves.

There was one play where Campbell was part of a double-team on a run, and fell. The next play, which was a passing play, he was great at blocking Milton Williams 1-on-1. He had another good block on Williams during the red zone period, when he opened up a huge lane for a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run.

It's certainly "Live and Learn" camp for the rookie.

Jared Wilson keeps on moving

Third-round pick Jared Wilson keeps moving around the offensive line for the Patriots. On Monday, he repped at both left guard and center with the top offense.

Wilson had a few good combo blocks with Campbell during the running period, and he bounced back well at center after a fumbled snap between him and Maye early in the session. Like Campbell, Wilson has shown the ability to bounce back after difficult plays.

Punt returners

Polk also put in work as a punt returner on Monday, along with Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism.

Also on special teams, Parker Romo was the only one to kick field goals on Monday. He was a perfect 6-for-6.

Patriots camp absences

As mentioned, Davis missed another practice for an undisclosed reason. Tight end Austin Hooper, receiver Mack Hollins, tackle Vederian Lowe, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai also weren't present on the fifth day of camp.

Mike Vrabel won't be getting into the media after career

In another funny exchange between Vrabel and reporters, the head coach made it clear he won't be getting into TV or any other media when his coaching days are done.

"I don't think there is ever a scenario where that would happen," Vrabel responded. "As soon as I'm done with this I'll be in the witness protection program. You'll never find me."

Vrabel welcomes La Salle Academy to practice

Vrabel had some special guests attend Monday's practice and join him for a picture on the field after the session: The La Salle Academy football team.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Dan Koppen, who was teammates with Vrabel in New England, is the head coach at La Salle.