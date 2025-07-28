Christian Gonzalez suffers apparent leg injury in Patriots first padded practice of training camp

Patriots training camp: Which players are popping, and the latest from wide receivers battles

Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez limped off the practice field Monday after he suffered an apparent leg injury in the team's first padded-practice of training camp. The severity of his injury has yet to be determined.

Gonzalez suffered the ailment while he was covering receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route during 11 vs. 11 drills. Quarterback Drake Maye hit Diggs for a deep connection, and Gonzalez came up limping after the play.

He was visibly frustrated on the field, but the good news was Gonzalez was able to make it off on his own power. After he hobbled to the sideline Gonzalez was joined by team trainers, who accompanied him to the New England locker room.

With Gonzalez leaving the practice, the Patriots were without the team's top two corners for the session, as veteran Carlton Davis was sidelined again on Monday. Alex Austin and Marcus Jones took reps as New England's top two corners with Gonzalez and Davis out Monday.

Losing Gonzalez for any length of time would be a huge blow to the New England secondary and defense as a whole. He had an incredible sophomore campaign for the Patriots last season when he earned Second-Team All Pro honors after racking up two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 59 tackles over his 16 games. Gonzalez usually matched up with the opposition's best receiver, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 71.7 passer rating for the year.

The Patriots will now hold their collective breath as they wait for an update on Gonzalez's status going forward. There is a lot of training camp left, but New England will play its first game of the preseason a week from Friday when the Washington Commanders come to Foxboro.