Patriots fans, former teammates disappointed Tom Brady isn't picking sides in Super Bowl

Tom Brady once told Patriots fans that he is a Patriot for life, yet, during the "Let's Go!" podcast, he was asked who he was rooting for in the Super Bowl. He told Jim Gray, "I don't have a dog in the fight in this one, may the best team win."

The response has drawn the ire of Patriots fans and some of his former teammates.

"That's bullcrap Tom. Tom Come on now. This ain't political. It ain't political. What is it the Raiders, ain't in it?" questioned former Patriot Vince Wilfork while talking to WEEI Radio. "End of the day, if you are a Patriot for life, you know what it is. Don't give me that political bullcrap. That is what it is."

"So disappointed. It's disappointing because the Patriot Nation has always been good to Brady, and he has done a great job for us. But this is his team," said the Pascarellis, a group of sisters and Patriots fans taking pictures next to Brady's statue at Gillette Stadium.

Like Wilfork, some fans are questioning whether his neutral response has to do with his position as a minority owner in the Raiders, or as his job as a broadcaster.

"He is entitled to express his own opinion, and I am sure he doesn't want to step on any toes," said Patriots fan Don Ouellette.

"I think he is being political here, but he is rooting for the Patriots. Why wouldn't he," said Brandon McDole. "Everyone is mad about it, but he is a Patriot for life."

Brady's former teammate Mike Vrabel is the head coach at the helm of this Patriots Super Bowl run, but apparently, he is not enough to get a public backing from the GOAT.

Former Patriots linebacker, and Brady teammate Tedy Bruschi had this response when talking with WEEI:

"That's the way Tom feels. I have a big (explicative) dog in the race. I am telling you that's my boy right there. Vrabel was an eight-year teammate. I have a dog in the fight. My dog is big. I am cheering for them," said Bruschi.

The choice not to pick a team has left fans bickering with each other.

"He didn't want a picture of him because he says he's a traitor," said Linda Knight pointing to fellow Patriots fan Tom Cowper at the Brady statue. "I'm a true Tom Brady fan no matter what."

"He's a traitor," Cowper said in response. "He could have kept playing for the Patriots, but he wanted to go elsewhere."

Regardless of where Brady's allegiance lies, the Super Bowl will go on. The Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks, a team Brady beat in the Super Bowl.

"I think just like February 1, 2015, they should have ran the ball. It's going to be the same score Sunday night," said McDole.