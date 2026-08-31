Patriots will wear fan-favorite throwback uniforms twice in 2026

The New England Patriots are bringing back their fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" throwback uniforms again this year, wearing them twice during home games at Gillette Stadium.

The team announced dates for its throwback games on Monday.

Players will wear the red uniforms and white helmets on Oct. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dec. 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

Typically, when the team wears the throwbacks, Gillette Stadium also features the Pat Patriot logo at midfield and the end zones get a fresh look as well.

In addition to their throwbacks, the Patriots will bring back the alternate "Nor'easter" look they debuted last year as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" series.

Those jerseys are a different shade of blue, called storm blue, with "NE" on the sleeves. They also have six stars to represent the states in New England. The look also includes a white helmet with a blue Patriots logo and white pants.

Last year, the team wore the Nor'easter look for the first time against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

This season, according to the Patriots Pro Shop, the Patriots will wear the Rivalries alternate look in Week 13 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

New England starts the regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the NFL opener on the road against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots play their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20 before taking to the road for two straight games.