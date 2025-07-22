When will Patriots wear their red throwback uniforms during the 2025 season?

What to expect from Drake Maye under Josh McDaniels and other storylines on Patriots offense

The New England Patriots are bringing back the fan-favorite red throwback uniforms for two games in the 2025 season, the team announced Tuesday. One of those games will be the Patriots' return to Monday Night Football.

New England will wear the beloved "Pat Patriot" threads in Week 3 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and again in Week 13 when it welcomes the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown.

The Patriots termed those tilts as "Throwback Bouts" in a post to X on Tuesday.

Throwback bouts 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6bB7coemnz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 22, 2025

Patriots in Red "Pat Patriot" Throwbacks

The red look is connected with some of the darker days in Patriots history, and the team hasn't had much recent success in them either. But the uniforms look sharp and have had a special place in the hearts of New England fans since their return three years ago.

The uniforms were brought back sporadically from 1994-2012 (with the team going 9-3 in the garbs) but collected dust for a decade because the NFL had a rule where teams had to wear the same helmets throughout the season. When that rule was lifted in 2022, teams all around the NFL started to turn back the clock with their uniforms.

The Patriots have worn their red threads twice in each of the last three seasons, but have gone just 1-5 in those contests. New England won its first throwback game in 2022 -- a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions -- but then lost to the Buffalo Bills in the red unis in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football.

In 2023, the Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17, in Week 2 in the throwbacks. They wore them again in Week 13, which was a dreadful 6-0 loss to the L.A. Chargers on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Foxboro.

Last season, the Patriots lost to the Houston Texans, 41-21, in the red uniforms, which was also Drake Maye's first career start. The Patriots were down 14-7 at halftime after the rookie QB hit Kayshon Boutte for a 40-yard touchdown ahead of the break, but trailed 27-7 late in the third quarter. Maye threw two more touchdowns in the second half and finished with 243 passing yards, but was also picked off twice in the loss.

The Patriots wore the red uniforms again in Week 13 last season in one of their more exciting games of the year. Maye threw for 238 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but the Patriots lost, 25-24, to the Indianapolis Colts. New England held a 24-17 lead in the final minute, but lost on a touchdown pass by Anthony Richardson and ensuring two-point conversion by the Colts quarterback with 12 seconds left.

Maybe the Patriots will have a little more success in their throwbacks in 2025.