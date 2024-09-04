Patriots to wear popular red throwback uniforms twice in 2024. Here's when.

FOXBORO – The Patriots announced on Wednesday that they'll be wearing fan-favorite red throwback uniforms twice this season.

When will the Patriots wear throwback uniforms?

New England will wear the red uniforms and "Pat Patriot" white helmets in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and Week 13 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. Both games will take place at Gillette Stadium.

The Texans game is scheduled for October 13 while the throwbacks will be featured against the Colts on December 1.

Thanks to an NFL rule requiring teams to wear the same helmets all season long, the Patriots had to put their throwbacks on hiatus from 2012 until they returned in 2022.

Since the rule was lifted, the Patriots have worn the red uniforms twice each season.

The origin of "Pat Patriot" logo

Massachusetts cartoonist Phil Bissell created the Pat Patriot logo a short time after learning that Boston's new football team would be named the Patriots.

Bissell, who died in January, illustrated the logo in only about 45 minutes. He was paid $100 for his work and also had his art featured on the covers for game programs in the 1960s.

The Patriots Hall of Fame featured Bissell's work in an exhibit called "The Birth of Pat Patriot."

New England opens its season on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV when the Patriots travel to face the Bengals. It won't be an easy start to the season for New England, which starts with three of their first four games on the road.