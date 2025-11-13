New England Patriots will wear new "nor'easter" uniforms against New York Jets on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots will have new uniforms when they play the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday Night Football.

This will be the only time the Patriots will wear their alternate "nor'easter" rivalry jerseys this season.

The helmets are white, instead of silver, with the blue Patriots logo on the side. The white is said to represent snow.

The jerseys are a different shade of blue, called storm blue, with "NE" on the sleeves. The six stars on the uniform represent the six states in New England and the stripes on the shoulders and pants have a netting pattern to represent those who work at the harbors in the region.

Inside the collar is the popular phrase from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, "We are all Patriots."

Check the Dopplah Radah ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/4AMfqfSrEr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 13, 2025

The players are looking forward to trying out the new look.

"I think the new uniforms are great, definitely something to be excited about. Trying not to get caught up in all that, but it's something that the league lets us have a little fun here and there," Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs told reporters.

According to Patriots senior vice president of marketing Ali Towle, the NFL reached out to the Patriots and seven other teams in 2023 and asked them to create rivalry uniforms for the 2025 season with Nike. The Patriots released a video Wednesday that documents the creation of the new uniforms.

The Patriots are going for their eighth straight win Thursday night. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.