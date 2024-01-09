New trailer for "The Dynasty" offers look back to Patriots' glory -- and some of the darker days too

FOXBORO -- Patriots fans are looking for a little pick-me-up after a dismal 4-13 season. And with the franchise in turmoil and Bill Belichick's future in question, a look back at the glory days of the New England dynasty is just what the doctor ordered.

Two days after the abysmal 2023 season ended, Apple TV released a new trailer for its new docuseries "The Dynasty," a 10-part look back at the rise -- and fall -- of the Patriots dynasty. While there is a lot of smiles from Tom Brady and Super Bowl snow angels in the trailer, it also touches on some of the bumpier days in New England.

"I was just trying to hold it together the best I could," owner Robert Kraft says toward the end of the 1-minute clip.

While the initial trailer that was released back in November included the three pillars of the dynasty -- Brady, Belichick, and Kraft -- the newest trailer brought several other key members of the team into the mix. Tuesday's trailer included comments from Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Deion Branch, and Danny Amendola.

It was Amendola who had the most interesting line of the trailer: "We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom."

So the series clearly won't just be sunshine and lollipops for Patriots fans. Some of the darker times of the dynasty will also be highlighted, with SpyGate, DeflateGate, and the Aaron Hernandez saga all featured in the new trailer.

"Aaron couldn't separate himself from that dark side," Branch said of his former teammate, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015.

"The Dynasty" is based off Jeff Benedict's 2020 book of the same name, and will premiere on Apple TV+ on Feb. 16.