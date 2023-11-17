Trailer for Apple TV series "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" teases inside look at Brady-Belichick drama

BOSTON -- While the current New England Patriots aren't giving fans much to celebrate, faithful followers can always look back to the organization's incredible 20-year stretch when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the team to six Super Bowl titles. And while people often urge fans to stop living in the past, Apple TV+ is promising an inside look into New England's dynasty with a 10-part docuseries premiering in February.

The streaming service released its first trailer for "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" on Friday, which is promising unprecedented access behind the scenes of the organization, including interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches, and executives. That obviously includes Brady, Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft.

While all of those victories New England racked up during its unprecedented run will be at the forefront of the series, we all know that drama sells. So drama is what the trailer is promoting, highlighting the end of Brady's time in New England.

"We were coming near the end, and I was just trying to hold it together the best that I could," Kraft says in the 38-second snippet.

The series is based off Jeff Benedict's New York Times bestselling book of the same name, but promises to go deeper as it draws on "thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization's archive."

Sounds like the perfect offseason viewing for Patriots fans, as the organization will look to bounce back from a difficult 2023 season.

"The Dynasty: New England Patriots" will premiere on AppleTV+ on February 16.