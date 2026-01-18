House full of Patriots siblings also includes one young Texans fan: "We usually fight a lot."

For most families in the Boston area, rooting for the New England Patriots is a tradition passed down from generation to generation. For the Ambrosini family, it mostly stuck — except for one very vocal exception.

Jeff and Katie Ambrosini have raised four diehard Patriots fans in their Medway home.

Texans fan in Patriots household

Their son Lennon, however, has pledged his allegiance to the Houston Texans, creating a friendly rivalry inside the household.

"I kind of feel like a failure a little bit," Jeff Ambrosini said with a laugh. "There's definitely a sense of, 'Why don't they all root for the Pats?'"

Jeff's son Lennon began rooting for the Texans not in Houston, but thanks to college football. He followed quarterback C.J. Stroud during his collegiate career and stayed loyal when Stroud entered the NFL with the Texans.

"I've got Texans pajamas, a Texans jersey, a Texans football," Lennon said.

Patriots vs. Texans

And now with the Patriots and Texans facing off in the playoffs, it is a house divided.

"We usually fight a lot," Lennon's brother Brittan said. "If the Texans score a touchdown or if the Patriots score a touchdown."

The sibling rivalry can get intense enough that their parents have stepped in to lay down the law, instituting a strict no-fighting policy on game day. Even that may not be enough, according to the Ambrosini's oldest son, Jackson.

"I think if the game is close, I don't think they should be allowed in the same room," Jackson said. "One should watch on the phone, one should watch on the TV. I don't think they should be near each other."

Despite being outnumbered, Lennon has no plans to tone things down. He's already imagining the satisfaction of celebrating a Texans win at the expense of his Patriots-loving siblings.