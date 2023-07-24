Watch CBS News
Patriots signing former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot

BOSTON -- The Patriots are making a roster addition on the eve of training camp.

The team is signing former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That news came not long after the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported that Fagot had worked out for the team on Monday.

The 25-year-old Fagot played for the Midshipmen from 2018-21, recording 282 total tackles with a pair of interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven pass defenses and 9.5 sacks. He signed as an undrafted free agent last year with Baltimore but was cut in August.

Veterans report to training camp in Foxboro on Tuesday, with the first team practice scheduled for Wednesday morning.

