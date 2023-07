Matthew Judon spends time ahead of Patriots training camp at glass blowing studio in Providence WBZ-TV's Dan Roche goes 1-on-1 with Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon as the sack-master explores a potential new hobby: glass blowing. Judon created a centerpiece bowl at Gather Glass in Providence, and Rochie had a front row seat for the process. Judon also expressed his excitement for Patriots training camp, which kicks off this week in Foxbor.