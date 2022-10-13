Patriots sign rookie running back Kevin Harris to active roster from practice squad

BOSTON -- With Damien Harris expected to miss some time due to an injury, another Harris is ready to step up for the Patriots.

New England signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from the practice squad, the team announced on Thursday.

Harris was drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft, and he'll now join Pierre Strong Jr. on the active roster to fill out the depth chart behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Damien Harris suffered a hamstring injury early in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions, and a report indicated that he's expected to miss multiple games.

Stevenson was the only other running back on the active roster for that game (Strong was a game-day inactive), and he handled that increased workload with aplomb, rushing for 161 yards on 25 carries and catching two passes for 14 yards. The Patriots, though, will obviously want to carry more than one active running back on game day, and they'll now have Strong and Kevin Harris to choose from. The Patriots could also have all three running backs active on Sunday vs. the Browns, in an effort to replace Damien Harris' contributions.

The 225-pound Kevin Harris was labeled a power runner coming out of this year's draft, when the Patriots selected him with the 183rd overall pick. Harris ran for 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns on 358 carries during his collegiate career at South Carolina, and he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 preseason carries this summer with New England.

In addition to elevating Harris, the Patriots also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad on Thursday. Humphrey was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday, but cleared waivers. After starting the season on the practice squad, Humphrey played in five games (making two starts) for New England, catching two passes for 20 yards.