Patriots sign long snapper Tucker Addington to practice squad, as Joe Cardona deals with injury

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Patriots have been playing without their starting punter for the past month. Now, they're at risk of losing their long snapper, too.

Joe Cardona, who's played in every single game since being drafted by the Patriots in 2015, was listed on the injury report on Wednesday. The long snapper was limited, due to an ankle injury. As such, the Patriots are making contingency plans in case Cardona is unable to play.

The team signed Tucker Addington to the practice squad, as first reported by Tom Pelissero.

The 25-year-old Addington spent a week on the Cowboys' practice squad earlier this season. He's also played for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, and he played collegiately at Sam Houston State University.

Cardona has played in 126 regular-season games and 13 playoff games since joining the team as a surprise fifth-round pick out of the United States Naval Academy in 2015.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

