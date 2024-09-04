Patriots sign 6-foot-9 tackle Caleb Jones to practice squad

FOXBORO -- The Patriots added some potential size to their offensive line on Tuesday, signing tackle Caleb Jones to their practice squad. At 6-foot-9, Jones is the tallest player in Patriots franchise history.

The Patriots had the 370-pounder in for a workout on Tuesday and signed Jones to the practice squad later in the day. He played mostly right tackle in his college career at Indiana before he went undrafted in 2022.

Jones, 24, was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent and spent the last two seasons in Green Bay. He was active for two games last season and appeared in just one, playing a single special teams snap.

The Packers primarily played Jones at left tackle during the preseason, where he allowed just a single pressure over 81 snaps. He was released by Green Bay as part of the team's final roster cuts.

To make room for Jones on the practice squad, the Patriots released defensive end Brevin Allen. The Patriots have a full practice squad ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, which now includes five offensive linemen: Jones (the only tackle on the squad), guards Michael Jordan, Liam Fornadel, and Jerome Carvin, and center Brian Hudson.

