Patriots who helped their cause -- and those who didn't -- in preseason finale

The Patriots wrapped up their preseason slate with an ugly 42-10 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night. The only good part of the game for New England is it's now over, and so is the preseason.

While many would like to scrub Thursday night's game from their memory, the 60 minutes of football matter quite a bit to the players who took the field. Everyone who played for the Patriots was fighting for something, whether it be a role or a roster spot.

Drake Maye and the bulk of New England's starters all watched the game in street clothes, which was unfortunate for them. But it paved the way for those on the bubble to make one final case to make the team. Or make the New England practice squad. Or make another team or practice squad after cut-down day next week.

While the game itself was unwatchable at times, some players did play well and made a strong case Thursday night. Others... did not.

Here are the Patriots players who helped their cause in Thursday night's drubbing in New Jersey, along with those who will likely be getting some bad news in the coming days.

Helped his cause: Kyle Dugger

The veteran safety played hard (and hit hard) during his time on the field. He completely dominated one drive in the second quarter.

He had back-to-back good plays where he blanketed Beaux Collins on a deep ball by Jameis Winston, and then made a nice open-field tackle on a quick pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He finished the drive with a gift of an interception, when Winston and his receiver had some miscommunication and the quarterback threw the ball directly to Dugger. (And he didn't fumble while trying to do too much this time.)

Dugger had three tackles, a pass break-up, and his interception on that drive. He did play in the second half, but not all the way to the final buzzer, and he was moving much better compared to previous weeks.

"He continues to take advantage of the opportunities and the reps, and I think he feels more comfortable," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. "It wasn't a quick rehab process [in the offseason]. He had [ankle] surgery. So I think he's gotten better, he's improved, and I think he's feeling better. That's good to see; those are all positive things.

"I thought he flashed, I thought he triggered, I thought his length showed up," added Vrabel.

We'll find out what the New England brass thinks about Dugger in the coming days. He made a strong case to remain with the only team he's played for -- or at least showed the rest of the NFL he can still make plays.

Helped his cause: Craig Woodson

The rookie safety had a nice play on New York's second drive when he came over and helped Miles Battle break up a potential catch on third down. Woodson was the last line of defense on a Dante Miller first down run, and shoved the running back out of bounds after and eight-yard gain.

Woodson wasn't in any danger of getting cut, but he made his case for some serious playing time in the secondary depending on what the Patriots do with Dugger. He started Thursday night, and so did Jabrill Peppers, because Vrabel wanted to see the veteran play alongside the rookie to close out the preseason.

Helped his cause: Jeremiah Webb

The undrafted free agent out of South Alabama scored New England's only touchdown and finished with three receptions on four targets for 31 yards.

Jeremiah Webb hauls it in for the TD!



📺: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Qk6qbKuorY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2025

He also had a nice punt return for a second straight week, with a 22-yard return in the first quarter. Webb won't make the 53-man roster, but he should land on New England's practice squad if he clears waivers.

Hurt his cause: Ben Wooldridge

It was a longshot for the Patriots to keep three quarterbacks given all the needs elsewhere, and Wooldridge didn't do much to help his case against the Giants.

He took a while to get comfortable, and even then the 25-year-old didn't look great. Wooldridge had a number of passes get tipped at the line and finished 10-of-20 for 82 yards. He had a number of throws behind his receiver, including one to Jaheim Bell that rookie TJ Moore picked off and returned 41 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

It looks like the Patriots will go into the season with Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs as their QB depth chart.

Mostly hurt his cause: Javon Baker

As a receiver, Baker didn't do much of anything. At least nothing positive. He was hit with a 10-yard OPI in the third quarter, and didn't catch either pass that went his way. One of those non-catches was on a ball Wooldridge threw behind Baker.

But Baker did make some noise on special teams again, as he had a 23-yard kickoff return and also drew a penalty as the team's gunner. His contributions on special teams may have saved Baker come cut-down day, but it feels like a toss-up now.

Somewhat hurt his cause: Andy Borregales

The rookie was the only kicker Vrabel sent out on Thursday. He missed his first field goal attempt from 49 yards wide right in the first quarter, but then connected on a 30-yard chip shot in the second quarter. Borregales hit his only extra-point attempt on the evening.

"He's hitting the ball OK. We expect him to make those kicks," Vrabel said after the game. "We'll have to see where this thing plays out. We have two kickers we have a lot of faith in."

The fact he was drafted in the sixth round might give him the leg up on Parker Romo. But the kicker battle still feels like it could go either way.

Hurt his cause: Cole Strange

The offensive line in general was rough, given it was backups and third-stringers playing. But Strange played center after Ben Brown, and it didn't go great.

He fumbled a snap with Wooldridge on one play. He was hit with a holding penalty on first-and-goal at the New York 1-yard line. He also had another high snap in the third quarter.

Hurt his cause: Jordan Polk

The rookie corner was hit with two costly penalties. One negated a Patriots fumble recovery, and the other negated a fourth-down PBU by Kobee Minor.

Hurt everyone: Virtual measurements

Somehow, the virtual measurements take longer to figure things out than the old fashioned chain gang. It feels like an added TV timeout, and it takes away the drama that comes with waiting for live humans to pull that chain.

To Roger Goodell and the NFL: Please bring back the chain gang.