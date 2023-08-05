Patriots rework Matthew Judon's contract, giving him more guaranteed money in 2023

BOSTON -- The odd and mysterious case of Matthew Judon has been resolved.

After spending most of training camp on a side field doing conditioning work instead of participating in drills with teammates, Judon agreed to a contract adjustment with the Patriots on Friday.

Adam Schefter reported the details, noting that Judon's guaranteed money will go from $2 million in 2023 to $14 million. Schefter said that Judon can earn up to $18 million this year, and now he "can rejoin his teammates for full practice sessions."

Through the early part of training camp, Matthew Judon has warmed up with his teammates before doing conditioning drills on a side field during practice. Now Judon can rejoin his teammates for full practice sessions. https://t.co/Rnk7Ks952U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Judon did not participate in the Patriots' optional OTA sessions in the spring, though he did attend the mandatory minicamp. After reporting to training camp, his limited participation in team drills led to speculation that the four-time Pro Bowler was engaged in a "hold-in" of sorts by avoiding the fines that would have accompanied a lack of attendance without fully participating in practice. Judon neither confirmed or denied his satisfaction or dissatisfaction with his contract when he spoke to the media last week, but this reworked deal likely puts an end to any uncertainty between the player and the team for 2023.

Judon, 30, is entering his third season with the Patriots after signing as a free agent in 2021. He set a career high with 12.5 sacks in his first season as a Patriot in 2021, and he bettered that with 15.5 sacks last season. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons.