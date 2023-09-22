Patriots reportedly signing QB Will Grier off Cincinnati practice squad

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones has impressive stats to start the season, but can he elevate the rest o

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are back to having three quarterbacks on the roster, with the team reportedly signing Will Grier on Thursday.

The Pats are reportedly adding the QB off the Cincinnati practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Grier will take the roster spot that will open up when Marcus Jones officially lands on IR, and join Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in New England's quarterback room.

Former Cowboys’ QB Will Grier is signing to the Patriots active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Grier spent the preseason with the Cowboys but was released after Dallas acquired Trey Lance from the 49ers. The 28-year-old was with Dallas in 2021 and 2022 and made five game-day rosters behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but did not play any snaps during the regular season.

A third-round pick by Carolina in 2019, Grier saw his only NFL action during his rookie season, starting the final two games of the season for the Panthers. He went 0-2 in those games, throwing four interceptions and zero touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

