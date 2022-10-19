Patriots sign special teamer Raleigh Webb off Ravens practice squad

FOXBORO -- After losing core special teams player Cody Davis to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, the Patriots filled the void on Wednesday. New England is signing special teamer Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore practice squad.

Webb, who went undrafted out of The Citadel, already had a locker at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old appeared in two games for the Ravens this season. One of those games came against the Patriots, when he played 16 special teams snaps in Week 3. In that game, he delivered a hit Matthew Slater during a punt return.

Webb laid out Matt Slater on a punt during the Ravens game



Webb laid out Matt Slater on a punt during the Ravens game

He was mostly involved on kickoff/return for BAL, but saw a handful of snaps with the punt teams

The 6-foot-2 Webb made the move from defensive back to wide receiver in college. He had 22 touchdowns receptions off 102 receptions in his career at The Citadel, adding four rushing scores and one kick return. He returned 22 kicks in school, so he'll bring some versatility to New England.

The 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7.