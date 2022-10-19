Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots sign special teamer Raleigh Webb off Ravens practice squad

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- After losing core special teams player Cody Davis to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, the Patriots filled the void on Wednesday. New England is signing special teamer Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore practice squad.

Webb, who went undrafted out of The Citadel, already had a locker at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old appeared in two games for the Ravens this season. One of those games came against the Patriots, when he played 16 special teams snaps in Week 3. In that game, he delivered a hit Matthew Slater during a punt return.

The 6-foot-2 Webb made the move from defensive back to wide receiver in college. He had 22 touchdowns receptions off 102 receptions in his career at The Citadel, adding four rushing scores and one kick return. He returned 22 kicks in school, so he'll bring some versatility to New England.

The 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 1:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.