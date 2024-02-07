Patriots reportedly eyeing T.C. McCartney for quarterbacks coach position

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots

BOSTON -- The 2024 Patriots season will be guided in a significant way by the performance of the quarterback, whoever that ends up being. The team now might know the person who will be coaching that critical position.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Patriots are "targeting" T.C. McCartney to join Alex Van Pelt's offensive coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach.

The Patriots are targeting T.C. McCartney as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. McCartney most recently served as Cleveland’s TEs coach and was the Broncos QBs coach in 2019. He now reunites with Alex Van Pelt in New England. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 7, 2024

McCartney has just one year of experience as a quarterbacks coach, having served in the role with the Denver Broncos in 2019, under head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. McCartney worked with Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Brandon Allen that year, when the Broncos ranked 28th in passing yards while throwing the fewest touchdowns (16) in the NFL.

After that season in Denver, McCartney went to Cleveland, where he spent four seasons. He started as an offensive assistant in 2020 and 2021, before becoming tight ends coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

McCartney's other NFL experience includes offensive assistant/quality control coach with San Francisco in 2015 and again from 2017-18, and an offensive assistant in Cleveland in 2014. He's worked collegiately at LSU (graduate assistant, 2011, 2016) and Colorado (graduate assistant, 2012-13).

McCartney spent his collegiate years of 2007-10 at LSU on the roster as a quarterback.

McCartney's four years in Cleveland coincided with the tenure of Van Pelt, who was hired as the Patriots' offensive coordinator last week.

The Patriots currently have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under contract, though they have the opportunity to use their No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback when they're on the clock in late April. The Patriots ranked 28th in pasing yards and 27th in passing touchdowns while throwing the second-most interceptions in the NFL last season under offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien.