Business booming at Patriot Place ahead of playoffs: "It feels like 10 years ago again."

New England Patriots fans are fired up and businesses are thriving at Gillette Stadium ahead of the first round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday night. With the playoffs underway there is a flurry of activity taking place at Patriot Place.

At the Patriots ProShop on Monday, Drake Maye jerseys and MVP t-shirts were flying off the racks. Many of these fans were at the game Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins.

"We had everybody. We had the best coach, we had the best defense coach, we got the best team, and we got Maye. I mean, it seems like a win," Patriots fan Kelsey Wakelin said.

Sales triple at some businesses

The Patriots success is also a win for local businesses at Gillette Stadium. At Citizen Crust, the playoffs mean more busy nights like they had on Sunday, one pumping out more pizzas than ever before.

"When we are packed, we have a line all the way down our patio it's insane," Citizen Crust manager Ashlee Morin said. "It's honestly triple of what we normally would do. The flow has definitely come back, it feels like 10 years ago again."

A playoff run is also big for businesses like CardVault by Tom Brady. "Booming! Absolutely booming," manager Tyler Soriano said. "Everyone can't get enough of Drake Maye rookie cards and all the other Patriots players like TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson."

The local card and memorabilia shop is also seeing sales triple. And for most of these places it's all hands on deck on game day. "We are open every day for playoffs. We even open after the game as well," he said.