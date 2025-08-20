Patriots players we'll be watching in preseason finale vs. Giants

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

The Patriots have just one more preseason tilt to play before the games start to matter. But for many players, Thursday night's exhibition clash against the New York Giants matters quite a bit.

Thursday night is the final chance for a lot of players to prove to Mike Vrabel and the Patriots -- or other teams around the NFL -- they deserve a spot on a roster or practice squad.

Given the Patriots are on a short week and the team's regulars put in a lot of work during Tuesday's practice, the majority of New England's first teamers aren't expected to play Thursday night. So we likely won't see Drake Maye, his top receivers, defensive behemoths Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, and veterans like Jabrill Peppers, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss reported Wednesday morning receivers Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams (who suffered a likely concussion in Saturday's win) are also among those not expected to play against the Giants.

But that opens the door for more playing time and more opportunities for those on the roster bubble to show they should make the team. For those players, Thursday night is the most important game of their lives.

Here are the Patriots players we'll be watching Thursday night, as they look to solidify their spot or pop the bubble and make New England's 53-man roster or practice squad.

Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge

Dobbs has been OK as Maye's backup, going 16-of-28 for 151 yards and a touchdown over the first two preseason games. But he's also delivered a few hospital balls, including the one that got Williams injured on Saturday.

"The Passtronaut" being a serviceable backup is important for the Patriots, given Maye's playing style increases the QB's chances of getting injured. It'd be nice to see Dobbs have a big game against a bunch of Giants backups on Thursday.

But we'll be watching Ben Wooldridge even more, as the 25-year-old rookie looks to make the team. Wooldridge hasn't been bad, going 16-of-25 for 187 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. But he threw for just 55 yards as the Patriots settled for field goals in the second half against Minnesota, so Wooldridge is going to have to really ball out Thursday to convince the team to keep three quarterbacks.

Javon Baker

After he was initially among the group of players not expected to travel to New Jersey, Baker is now making the trip and will have a chance to play Thursday night, according to Reiss. He didn't practice Monday or Tuesday.

Baker has been fighting for a roster spot in a crowded receiving room, but separated himself from fellow 2024 draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk by carving out a role on special teams. He could secure a spot with a few catches and special teams tackles on Thurdsay.

JaMychal Hasty

Hasty didn't get any carries against Washington, but he ran hard against the Vikings to the tune of 47 yards on 11 attempts. But will the Patriots keep four backs with so many depth issues elsewhere on the roster?

Hasty also plays on special teams, and had a 22-yard kickoff return in Minnesota.

Jeremiah Webb

He's been returning kicks and just won't go away in receiver drills. Webb may not make the 53-man roster, but a good showing Thursday night could earn him a spot on the practice squad.

Ben Brown

Will he play center? Left guard? A new position we haven't seen him at?

There is a lot to sort out along the New England offensive line, but most of the starters will likely get Thursday off. That could pave the way for Brown to lock down an important backup role ahead of the regular season.

Cole Strange

With Brown potentially serving as a depth piece at left guard and center, Strange may go from roster bubble to the waiver wire. Rookie Jared Wilson overtook Strange as the startling left guard (or so it would appear) and Brown has been taking his backup reps. That could spell and end for one of the final players remaining from the Bill Belichick era.

Kyle Dugger

Will the veteran safety play Thursday, and will it be the last we see of Dugger in a Patriots uniform? Like Strange, Dugger is a Belichick holdover and may fit into Vrabel's scheme.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams said Tuesday there is a fit for Dugger on the New England defense, but the fact the six-year vet has been playing in the second half of preseasons games and with the scout team in this week's practice says otherwise.

Dugger came down with a game-saving interception on Saturday, but he nearly fumbled away the win when he coughed up the ball in the end zone. Luckily he was ruled down by officials before the fumble, but such a mental miscue (when he could have simply taken a knee) illustrated just how much Dugger is overthinking things at the moment.

Anfernee Jennings

Jennings also didn't practice this week and questions about his fit remain. But his strong second half against the Vikings, when Jennings logged three sacks, may have saved his spot on the roster as a depth pass rusher.

Keion White

White figures to be an important piece of New England's pass rush, but he was out with the second-team defense on Tuesday. That could be a sign he might have to earn his snaps going forward. If he plays Thursday, we'd like to see White really get after the quarterback.

Truman Jones

Jones has had a solid camp after he was an offseason award winner, but the Harvard grad will need to show some more consistency on Thursday night to really lock down a spot on the 53-man roster.

Marte Mapu

The 2023 third-round pick is firmly on the bubble heading into the preseason finale, which says something considering New England's lack of depth at linebacker.

Joshua Farmer

A fourth-round pick out of Florida State, Farmer is a violent defensive lineman whose size (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) could earn him some playing time in a number of situations. He has four tackles this preseason, but will really look to make a name for himself Thurdsay.

"I'm trying to take over a game and put everything together. Show why I belong here," Farmer said after Tuesday's practice.

Farmer is grateful to have this opportunity, and said he has plenty of motivation to make it in the NFL.

"I'm one of eight [siblings] and have no parents. This is something I've got to do," said Farmer. "I'm not going to be an engineer, so this is what I want to do."

The Boston College boys

The Patriots brought in a pair of former Eagles this summer in rookie free-agent lineman Jack Conley and center Alec Lindstrom, who played one game with the New York Jets last season.

Neither has stood out much in camp, but should get a chance to play a lot Thursday night as they look to earn a roster spot or a place on the team's practice squad.

New England's third tight end

Jack Westover appeared to be the favorite, but he got dinged up in the second half in Minnesota and isn't expected to play Thursday. He's also been taking most of his snaps at fullback.

That has opened the door for Jaheim Bell, CJ Dippre, Cole Fotheringham, and Gee Scott Jr. to claim a spot behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper on the New England tight end depth chart.

The Kickers

The kicker competition between rookie Andy Borregales and Parker Romo is still going strong in New England. Both went 5-for-5 on their field goal attempts in Tuesday's practice, and both have been pretty even in their preseason appearances.

Romo has a bit of a leg up as he connected on his 57-yard attempt against Washington in New England, while Borregales missed badly when given a 57-yard opportunity inside the dome in Minnesota. While the Patriots used a sixth-round pick on Borregales, he could be kicking for his job Thursday.