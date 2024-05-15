New England Patriots 2024 schedule set to be released, here's a look at their opponents

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

FOXBORO -- We'll finally get to see the road map for Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach of the New England Patriots when the full 2024 NFL schedule is released on Wednesday night.

As they've done with everything else, the NFL has turned the schedule release into an event. A few games have already being announced over the last week, and on Wednesday morning, we learned that the Patriots will head overseas for the second straight season when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 7.

So there's one week that Patriots fans can mark on their calendars, with 17 more to go. Here's a look at New England's opponents for the upcoming season, following a 4-13 campaign under Bill Belichick in 2023:

Patriots' home opponents during the 2024 NFL season

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Patriots' road opponents during the 2024 NFL season

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers

The Patriots will play only eight games at home in 2024 for the second straight season. They only played eight games at Gillette Stadium in 2023, but that was because their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany counted as a home game. They'll only play eight home games this season because of the uneven 17-game schedule.

The full 2024 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday.