Breaking down the 2024 Patriots schedule

Steve Burton and Christian Fauria discuss the 2024 Patriots schedule, which includes a lot of travel and a lot of 1 p.m. games. Will it include more wins than last season? Fauria's win-loss prediction had Burton throwing his papers in disgust.
