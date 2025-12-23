Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez named Patriots Pro Bowlers, Marcus Jones among notable snubs

The New England Patriots are having an impressive season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, entering the final two weeks of the season with a record of 12-3.

Despite that, the team learned Tuesday that it has just two players on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Patriots Pro Bowl players

Quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez were named to the roster for the Pro Bowl Games.

The Patriots stars will hope not to be in attendance. For the first time, the Pro Bowl Games will be held during Super Bowl week this year. The games, which are not a traditional football game, will air live Tuesday, February 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. with the flag football game at 8 p.m.

"Obviously, you want to play this game at a high level, and you want to earn the respect of your peers and your organization and around the league it's a great honor," Maye said about his Pro Bowl selection. "But I keep saying, you care about winning. You realize what the Pro Bowl is about, it's obviously a great honor and don't want to put that to bed like it's not a cool deal, it really is. But some more important games ahead. Looking forward to that."

This is technically Maye's second Pro Bowl. Last year when several players dropped out, he accepted the offer to participate. He joked that "I was probably the last choice. They finally got to someone who would go."

Gonzalez was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Pro Bowl snubs include Marcus Jones

Vrabel was asked if it bothers him at all that the team is 12-3 but only has two Pro Bowl players.

"Nope. It does not at all," he said.

One noteworthy snub was cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones, who has two punt return touchdowns and has scored on a pick-six.

"There's five – however many – five punt returners that had two touchdowns. I don't know how many years that's happened, but I think Marcus [Jones] has had a hell of a year and I think he's a Pro Bowler," Vrabel said. "I'm glad he's our returner and glad he's helped us out. But sometimes that just doesn't happen. We're focused on wins. We said that last week. The players, they make fun of me, but we're chasing wins and not plays, and if we make enough plays that are winning, that'll be enough. That'll be all we need. And so, don't really have much else to add on the Pro Bowl."

Maye said he wished more teammates made the roster, but added that winning is most important.

"It's frustrating for me that guys that put in so much work to a great season, and even have guys that are top position in their league, respected around the league, and viewed that way, it's tough how they try to give some to each team and part of it," he said. "But I can name numerous guys on our squad that are deserving. Don't want to leave out anybody's name. I don't see frustration from the guys, I think that's what's the cool part. They're focused on the games ahead and what we can do this season as a team and less worried about individual statistics and awards, and that's what's cool about this team and what makes me be that way as well."