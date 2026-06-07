Kayshon Boutte says he will attend mandatory Patriots minicamp after skipping voluntary sessions

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte told WBZ-TV in an exclusive interview on Saturday that he will attend mandatory minicamp this week after skipping voluntary OTA sessions throughout the offseason amid trade rumors.

There have been reports that Boutte is interested in being traded, and that the team has considered making a move in recent months as the wide receiver room has grown crowded with the acquisitions of Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown.

"I try not to buy into it," Boutte said about rumors surrounding his future with the Patriots. "At the end of the day I control what I can control. As long as I do what I'm supposed to do off the field, everything else will play out."

Kayshon Boutte spends Saturday with fans

Boutte made the comments to WBZ-TV as he spent Saturday afternoon at King Street Memorial Park in Franklin. The wide receiver posted on social media, inviting fans to join him as he did some training, played pickup touch football and basketball games.

"It's not like a camp or anything, just a friendly gathering. It's like friends in the neighborhood, friends you grew up with y'all come to the park, play out front," Boutte said. "I think the kids enjoyed it, they are excited about it."

Boutte said he got the idea after playing pickup basketball at the same park Friday, and saw an outpouring of love from fans who recognized him. He wanted to share that with more people, and those fans quickly answered the call.

"I was sitting down and all the sudden [my friend] called me and said Kayshon Boutte is going to be here and I'm like 'Alright, let's pull up.' And now we are here and just watching," fan Nabil Akrouche said.

"Dude this is awesome. I live a mile down the road I saw yesterday he was here, I was like that's King Street Park and then he showed up again and told us when to come," Ryan Taddeo said.

Patriots player in Franklin

Boutte spent hours playing football and basketball with attendees while also signing autographs, taking photos and spending time with those who came out.

"I know I was once a kid in their shoes wanting to be at the next level, so I think it's a good opportunity for them," Boutte said. "This one little girl asked me do I [train like] this every day. I was like yeah, this is my life every day. So I think she was tired but I'm getting ready."

The 24-year-old said he hopes events like Saturday's can inspire young athletes while he continues to focus on his own career.