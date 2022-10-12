Matthew Judon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after monster game vs. Lions

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon made life absolutely miserable for Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday. Judon's big game in New England's 29-0 victory over Detroit has earned him some nice hardware.

Judon was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, after logging two sacks, four QB hits, a forced fumble, and three total tackles -- including one for a loss -- against the Lions. Judon strip-sacked Goff in the second quarter, which safety Kyle Dugger scooped up and took 59 yards for New England's first touchdown of the game.

Judon's big day helped the New England defense shut out the Lions' offense, which entered the tilt as the NFL's top-scoring offense, averaging 35 points per game over the first four weeks.

With his two sacks against Detroit, Judon became the first Patriots player to record a sack in each of New England's first five games in a season, surpassing Andre Tippett's previous record of four straight games to start the 1986 season.

This is the second time in his career that Judon has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He also won the award as a member of the Baltimore Ravens for Week 11 of the 2017 season, when he had two sacks, a forced fumble, and seven tackles in a win over the Green Bay Packers.