Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona wins 13th annual Salute To Service Award

FOXBORO -- Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is bringing home one of the NFL's most prestigious awards. Cardona was announced as the recipient of the NFL and USAA's 2023 Salute to Service Award, which recognizes the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community.

Cardona not only handles long snapping duties for New England, but he also holds the rank of lieutenant in the Navy and is a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, overseeing the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the eastern seaboard while stationed in Newport, Rhode Island.

Cardona just completed his ninth season with the Patriots, and throughout his career he has consistently partaken in events and initiatives that celebrate and honor active-duty service members and veterans. In addition to donating items to help military families impacted by natural disasters and leading free football clinics for military children at bases across New England, Cardona also recently joined the board of the Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit organization that provides vital support to military families facing hardships.

Cardona has also partnered with the New England Center and Home for Veterans, an organization that looks to serve our nation's most at risk veterans by providing shelter, medical care, and occupational services and much more.

"Joe Cardona represents the epitome of the NFL's Salute to Service Award," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Wednesday's release. "His commitment to honoring, empowering, and connecting with the military community as an active service member, while also dedicated to his Patriots teammates, truly sets him apart. He is the true embodiment of what it means to be an American hero. The entire NFL family salutes Joe for his service to our country and congratulates him as the recipient of this important award."

"Upon his graduation from the Naval Academy, Lieutenant Joe Cardona has continued to serve his country while also playing in the NFL, and we are honored to name him the recipient of this year's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA," said retired Major General Bob Whittle, who is the USAA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. "USAA salutes Lieutenant Cardona for his continued service to our country as well as his exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting his fellow service members, veterans, and their families."

Cardona will be recognized as the 13th annual Salute to Service Award winner Thursday night during the NFL Honors special, which will air nationally on CBS and NFL Network from the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The USAA will contribute $25,000 in Cardona's honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches, and the NFL Foundation will match USAA's donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Cardona's military charity of choice.