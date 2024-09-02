New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker punished over Instagram Live about police interaction

Patriots pick Brissett over Maye -- is that the right decision and what took so long?

Patriots pick Brissett over Maye -- is that the right decision and what took so long?

Patriots pick Brissett over Maye -- is that the right decision and what took so long?

BOSTON – New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that rookie wide receiver Javon Baker received an unspecified punishment after he complained during an Instagram Live video about a police officer who gave him a traffic ticket.

Baker told his Instagram followers that he received a ticket on Sunday while dropping someone off at the airport.

"Some hating [expletive] police officers in Massachusetts," Baker said in the video, later adding "Just cause you a police officer, that don't mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me."

Jerod Mayo addresses Javon Baker video

Mayo was asked about the social media post during his press conference on Monday.

"Everything that you just stated in no way represents what the organization is about, in no way represents what we are about as a team, or how Javon needs to go out there and represent himself," Mayo said. "We've handled it internally. We had a great conversation. I think it's a combination of immaturity and realizing the grand scheme, that we're on a big stage here and you can't do those things. As far as our relationship with law enforcement, I think it's outstanding. We'll continue to strengthen that relationship going forward."

Mayo was asked to clarify what the punishment was, but did not elaborate other than saying it doesn't involve missing the team's opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"There is a penalty, but not to the level of missing the game. We didn't see it that way," Mayo said.