Patriots injury report: Andrews questionable; Harris, Wynn ruled out vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may get starting center David Andrews back for Thursday night's huge showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Andrews is one of six players listed as questionable on Wednesday's final injury report of the week.

Andrews suffered a thigh injury early in Week 11's win over the New York Jets and has not played since. He did practice in a limited capacity during New England's short week leading up to Week 12's loss to the Vikings, and even made the trip to Minnesota. He was also listed as questionable for that game, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff.

Fellow offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste is also on Wednesday's injury report, listed as questionable with a calf injury. New England will not have tackle Isaiah Wynn, who along with running back Damien Harris, has been ruled out for the game.

Not having Harris will leave Rhamondre Stevenson as the bell cow out of the backfield for the New England offense. Stephenson has been racking up yards on the ground (680 rushing yards) and through the air (359 receiving yards) and leads the team with 50 receptions.

Jakobi Meyers is second on the team in that department with 47 catches. He is also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Minnesota, but said Tuesday that he expects to play.

In addition to Andrews, Cajuste, and Meyers, defensive backs Marcus Jones (ankle), Jabrill Peppers (illness), and corner Jalen Mills (groin) are also considered questionable for Thursday's game.

Earlier Wednesday, the Bills ruled out left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), linebacker Von Miller (knee), and tight end Quintin Morris (illness).

