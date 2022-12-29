Patriots have some serious injury concerns ahead of must-win game vs. Dolphins

Patriots 1st Down: How do Patriots match up against Dolphins in Week 17?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 to have any shot at the playoffs. They may have to do so severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

After seven players were missing from Wednesday's practice, even more were missing from Thursday's practice. It's especially concerning in the secondary, with veteran safety Adrian Phillips a new absence on Thursday.

In addition to Phillips, Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), and Jalen Mills (groin) were all missing for a second straight day. Jonathan Jones was also limited on Wednesday with a chest injury (we'll get his Thursday practice status this afternoon), so the Patriots have Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as the only two healthy corners on the active roster.

That's not ideal with a matchup against a Miami pass attack that includes receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Marcus Jones has been New England's most dynamic player this season, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. His pick-six last Saturday against the Bengals provided the spark that the team needed to get its comeback attempt going. But Jones landed in concussion protocol on Wednesday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday.

Jack Jones has missed the last two games, while Mills has missed the last three. Their injuries thrust Marcus Jones up the depth chart at corner, where he's started three of the last four games.

New England's injury issues aren't just on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Damien Harris was another new addition to the team's missing list on Thursday, with tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness) also absent for a second straight day.

The team will release its second injury report of the week later on Thursday, but the Patriots were missing eight players at practice ahead of a crucial game. New England has to win its last two games to sneak into the playoffs, but will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss.

