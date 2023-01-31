Patriots' social media team brings back Hunter Henry catch discourse with Patrick Beverly-inspired meme

BOSTON -- The Patriots' season has been over for a while now, and certain elements of the 2022 season remain cemented in most everyone's memory about the largely disappointing campaign.

One moment that still stands out if the controversial catch/non-catch by Hunter Henry at the goal line in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night. Given the vagueness of the NFL's catch rule, it's still to this day difficult to say that it should have been a touchdown. But it's equally difficult to say that it shouldn't have been a touchdown. Surely, evidence exists to make either case ... which isn't really ideal in a league the purportedly strives to have black-and-white rules.

Nevertheless.

The Patriots' social media team hasn't forgotten that moment, as evidenced by the Monday night tweet, which drew upon Patrick Beverly's incredible scene from the TD Garden floor during Saturday night's wild Lakers-Celtics game.

In real life, Beverly grabbed a photographer's camera and showed a referee how badly he missed a foul call on LeBron James. In Patriots social media life, Beverly was pointing out that Hunter Henry caught the football in Minnesota.

That's some pretty good social media-ing.

Over on Instagram, some Patriots players seemed to appreciate the sentiment of the tweet.

Trent Brown replied, "talk about it!!!"

Josh Uche commented, "Nah fr" with an unamused face emoji.

Davon Godchaux commented, "Robbed."

Of course, nobody is indicating that had that call gone the other way, then the Patriots' season would have turned out differently. It's still very possible that the Patriots lose that night in Minnesota even if the touchdown counted.

It's just OK to have a little fun on the internet sometimes. There's no problem with that.