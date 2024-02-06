Patriots hiring Ben McAdoo as offensive assistant on Jerod Mayo's coaching staff

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made another addition to Jerod Mayo's coaching staff.

The team is hiring Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The #Patriots are hiring Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant coach, sources say. @AlbertBreer had reported the team was working on it. Now being finalized, as the former #Giants HC and #Panthers OC heads to New England. pic.twitter.com/KxW0nCIDxp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 6, 2024

Reports surfaced last week indicating that the team was working toward hiring McAdoo, after Alex Van Pelt was hired as the new offensive coordinator in New England.

The 46-year-old McAdoo is best known for his brief stint as head coach of the New York Giants. He went 13-15 with the Giants, going 11-5 in his first season in 2016 but 2-10 in 2017 before he was fired. He had served as the Giant's offensive coordinator for two seasons before getting the head coaching job, replacing Tom Coughlin.

McAdoo spent two years out of football but returned to the NFL in 2020 as the Jaguars' quarterback coach, before working in 2021 as a consultant for the Cowboys. In 2022, McAdoo was the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. The 2020 Jaguars had the 30th-ranked scoring offense and 28th-ranked overall offense, while the 2022 Panthers ranked 20th in scoring and 29th in yards.

McAdoo does have a history with Van Pelt, as McAdoo's tenure in Green Bay (tight ends coach from 2006-11, QB coach in 2012 and 2013) overlapped with Van Pelt's, which began in 2012. Eliot Wolf, presumed to be leading the Patriots' charge on hires, was also in Green Bay during McAdoo's tenure there.

The McAdoo hiring continues an offseason of major change for the Patriots, after the mutual parting of ways with Bill Belichick. In addition to Mayo's elevation to head coach, Demarcus Covington was elevated from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Jerry Montgomery reportedly agreed to join the defensive coaching staff on Monday, while Jeremy Springer was hired to run special teams. McAdoo represents the first hiring on the offensive side of the ball since Van Pelt got the offensive coordinator job last week. In addition to Bill Belichick, the coaching staff has seen the departures of Steve Belichick, Vinnie Sunseri and Joe Houston.