Patriots have some very inexperienced cornerbacks playing against Dolphins

FOXBORO -- The biggest story surrounding Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Patriots at Gillette Stadium revolved around the absence of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But the dire status of the Patriots' quarterback situation shouldn't fly under the radar.

The Patriots entered Sunday with rookies Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) already ruled out for the game.

On Sunday, when the Patriots announced their inactive players, Jalen Mills was on the list. Mills had been listed as questionable with a groin injury, one that has kept him out of action for the past four games. He had some chance to play in this one, but he was ruled out.

Also on the inactives list was Shaun Wade, who was a healthy scratch.

All of that means that the active cornerbacks for the Patriots while facing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are:

Jonathan Jones

Myles Bryant

Quandre Mosely

Tae Hayes

If you're unfamiliar with the last two names on that list, you're not alone.

Hayes was signed to the active roster on Saturday, after Jack Jones was placed on IR. Hayes had previously signed with New England's practice squad on Tuesday of this week. The 25-year-old has played in 11 NFL games since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2019 with Jacksonville. He's recorded two pass defenses, 13 total tackles, and one fumble recovery in his playing time with Jacksonville, Miami, Minnesota, and Carolina.

Hayes has made a play at Gillette Stadium before, as he had a pick-six vs. Bailey Zappe in the Patriots-Panthers preseason game this summer.

Tae Hayes returns his pick-six against Bailey Zappe. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mosely has been with the Patriots slightly longer, having signed with the practice squad on Dec. 5. He was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Mosely is an undrafted rookie who is making his NFL debut against the Dolphins. He has spent time with Dallas, Seattle, and Tampa Bay this season after playing three collegiate seasons at Kentucky.

The Patriots are dressing safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who will join Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger at the position. Clearly, Steve Belichick, Jerod Mayo, Brian Belichick, Mike Pellegrino and Bill Belichick will have to get creative in designing their defense in this one.

Of course, the deficiency at corner is aided somewhat by the absence of Tagovailoa and the presence of backup Teddy Bridgewater. But the extremely thin depth at cornerback figures to be a prominent story as the Patriots fight to keep their season alive against the Dolphins.