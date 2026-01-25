What Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye said after leading Patriots to Super Bowl: "Special moment for this whole team."

The Patriots continued their shocking turnaround season on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game to earn a spot in Super Bowl LX a year after finished with four wins.

New England held on snowy Denver for a 10-7 win in the AFC Championship Game.

"Today was just another example of, as things kind of change and unfold, our ability to adjust," said Mike Vrabel, who is in his first year as Patriots coach. "Players executed when they had to. I know there's going to be a lot of questions about this, that the other thing. We did enough to win the football game in tough conditions."

Mike Vrabel leads Patriots to Super Bowl

With the win, Vrabel is now in the Super Bowl with the same franchise where he won three titles as a player.

"Well, it's a group effort. It just wasn't me. I stand up in front of you guys and I am thankful of the people that are around us in that building and our program," Vrabel said. "I've been in their position. I have. I've been there. And it's amazing. And I want other people to feel that feeling. It's for families that make a lot of sacrifices and the excitement and joy they have. Trust me, I am fine. I'll be OK. I do this for the player to be able to experience this with their families and the coaches to experience this with their families."

Vrabel was asked what stands out about this year's team.

"Fun to coach. They're entertaining. We get another week for Will's weekend update. They've been resilient. They've been very coachable. There's a lot of connectivity in them. And I appreciate what they do," Vrabel said.

Drake Maye reaches Super Bowl at 23 years old

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is now in the Super Bowl at just 23 years old. He struggled Sunday, going just 10 for 21 with 81 passing yards and no touchdowns in treacherous conditions. But he also made several critical plays with his legs. Maye ran for 65 yards and a score, and also iced the game with a third down run that allowed the Patriots to kill the rest of the clock.

"That's the great thing about Drake. The ability to extend plays and if it's not there, gain chunks. He's done that most of the year. We'll have to get a lot of things corrected and we'll have to play our best football game in two weeks if we want to finish champions," Vrabel said.

After the game, Maye appeared in awe as he took to the podium.

"We're going to the Super Bowl. That sounds pretty good. That sounds pretty cool," Maye said. "It was a gritty win and our defense stepped up. It was fun to watch."

"Special moment for this whole team"

Maye grew up in North Carolina and was in the stands when his favorite team, the Carolina Panthers, lost Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Now, he will play on that same field on February 8.

"Full circle. My dad, when I was maybe in seventh grade, said if the Panthers made it we were going to go. It was heartbreaking they lost to the Broncos. But what an experience for a kid at my age who loves football, loves quarterbacks. It was Peyton's last game and what a Hall of Fame career he's had. Pretty cool to be full circle going back here 10 years later," Maye said. "It's just a special moment for this whole team. Just going to enjoy tonight and head back. We've got two weeks so we've got some work to do, but looking forward to seeing whoever we play."

The quarterback was asked about how he was feeling physically after a grind of a game.

"I think some bumps and bruises, but that's what it takes. A lot of guys in that locker room are battling through things," Maye said. "At the same time, the best thing about it is we get another chance at it. Another chance at it to get healthy. Two weeks, and we'll go into some nicer whether, knock on some wood we'll see. But we have a chance to go win the Super Bowl. That's what it is. It's pretty cool."

Maye spoke about the moment when he took a knee for the final time in victory formation, watching the clock wind down to zero.

"It's pretty special. Something I won't forget. Road warriors, 9-0 on the road. Playing for this team, finishing in victory formation," Maye said. "I head bumped Will [Campbell]. That was probably the hardest head bump of my life out there after I finished the first down. Special for those guys, who have been in that scenario a lot. I always say it's my favorite play, and ever team's favorite play when you're in victory formation."