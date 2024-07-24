Fans cautiously optimistic as Patriots Training Camp opens

FOXBORO - The usual enthusiasm was a bit muted at Patriots Training Camp opening day this year. Fans filled the stands and were thrilled to take place in the tradition - and tell WBZ they have cautious optimism about this year's team.

"It's a great time to be a New England Patriots fan," said Randy Elfman of Whitman. "I think Joe Milton is extremely underrated. Has a cannon for an arm and I can't wait to watch all four of them honestly compete. They were throwing some darts out there."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye signs autographs for young fans at Training Camp in Foxboro. CBS Boston

"I was only adapted to basically Tom Brady, Bill Belichick for my entire life until I was 18 years old," Elfman added.

The fans aren't expecting an instant Super Bowl like in years' past during the "Dynasty" era. "I mean, if we are being realistic... Super Bowl is not happening, but I mean am I one who is saying playoffs are impossible? No. I will not say they are impossible," added Dave Hook of Shrewsbury.

Time to "create a new culture"

Fans tell WBZ they like what they saw on the field Wednesday. Former Patriots player Rob Ninkovich is also feeling confident.

"I am optimistic about the season," he said. "I think that you know obviously we know this off-season we drafted a quarterback really high, which there's a lot of excitement... I think Drake Maye is going to have a great career, but you've got to make sure you put the right pieces around him...this is a time where you shape your roster. This is the time where you try to create a new culture."

One of the most popular jerseys at practice for fans? An old Mac Jones jersey with duct tape over the name "Jones" and "Maye" written instead.