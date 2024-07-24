Patriots training camp: Drake Maye had the play of the day and other takeaways from Day 1

FOXBORO -- A new era officially got underway in New England on Wednesday, as Jerod Mayo's Patriots hit the practice field for the first time of training camp in Foxboro. While Drake Maye took reps behind starter Jacoby Brissett, the rookie quarterback stole the show with one big, booming pass.

Maye was a popular participant on Wednesday before, during, and after the team's roughly 90-minute practice session to kick off the 2024 season. There were No. 10 jerseys everywhere in the stands, many of which had a piece of tape with "Maye" written on it covering the old "Jones" nameplate.

The third overall pick is behind Brissett on the depth chart, which Mayo reiterated before the practice. But Maye quickly turned heads during team drills on Wednesday.

Maye's first pass of the day was a check-down to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. But the rookie aired it out a few plays later, and had the crowd roaring when he connected with Jalen Reagor on what would have been a 40-50-yard touchdown strike. Reagor made a spectacular one-handed snag on the play, helping his cause to make the team.

Maye also had his share of mistakes, with a botched snap on one play and a misfire to Kayshon Boutte on another. But overall, it was a pretty solid day from the rookie.

Here are some other takeaways from Day 1 of Patriots training camp.

The plan for Drake Maye

Mayo said that every rep the rookie takes in camp will be "pre-planned" and scripted. It will be that way until the team gets into the live action of joint practices and preseason games.

"It's a day by day thing. We meet every morning and every night to script that stuff out," said Mayo.

Mayo said that Maye and every quarterback on the roster will get an opportunity to compete this camp.

"He'll have his opportunities, and so will Joe Milton, Bailey Zappe, and so will Jacoby -- he's our starter at this point," said Mayo. "He'll have ample opportunity to go out and prove himself."

Patriots quarterback stats from Day 1

If you want QB stats from Day 1, Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald kept track of all the passes thrown by New England's four quarterbacks:

Patriots QBs in Day 1 of training camp in team drills:



Jacoby Brissett 10/13 INT (5-7 in 11s)

Drake Maye 6-10 (2-4 in 11s)

Bailey Zapppe 3/5 (1-2 in 11s)

Joe Milton 3-3 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 24, 2024

The Defense made its share of plays

Kyle Dugger came down with an interception off a Jacoby Brissett pass, courtesy of a pass break-up by Jonathan Jones.

Jones broke up two passes on Wednesday, while Isaiah Bolden logged one.

Patriots had perfect attendance on Day 1 of training camp

Everyone was accounted for on the field Wednesday as the team had perfect attendance at camp. Only the players on PUP (Kendrick Bourne, Cole Strange, Sione Takitaki, Jake Andrews) and running back Antonio Gibson (on the non-football injury list) did not participate on Wednesday.

Mayo said that Gibson's injury was "not a concern at all."

Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson was the first player up the hill and on the field ahead of practice.

Judon, Godchaux participate

Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux both want new contracts from the team, but both were out there and participating in Wednesday's practice. They were in action during 11 vs. 11 drills, so there is no "hold in" from either thus far.

Judon also continued his tradition of playing catch with fans before practice (as he does before games too), and he enjoyed a moment with one of the youngest Patriots fans on Wednesday.

The O-line takes shape

There's a lot of unknown along the offensive line heading into the season. But Anderson was the team's starting right tackle when they started 11 vs 11 drills.

Third-round pick Caedan Wallace also saw time at right tackle on Wednesday, which he played in college. There was talk of him trying his hand at left tackle ahead of camp -- and things could certainly change as the summer progresses -- but he was at his natural position on Wednesday.

Chukwuma Okorafor was at left tackle, while Sidy Sow was next to him at left guard. David Andrews centered the unit, while Mike Onwenu was at right guard next to Anderson.

Onwenu said he would practice at both right tackle and right guard during camp, and is comfortable at both positions.

"I'm a ballplayer," Onwenu said after practice.

As for when he'd like to know which spot he'll be handling this season, Owenu can wait.

"Before gameday would be nice," he joked.

Running laps for mistakes

While many things are different from the Belichick era, Mayo said he will continue to have players run laps for mistakes they make on the field.

"We're going to keep that going. Penalties, turnovers, all of those things kill you," said Mayo.

Mayo's bringing a different vibe

When asked which side of the ball he'd be spending most of his time with, Mayo told reporters that he's a "floater" and would be going back and forth between the offense and the defense. But the former linebacker ultimately admitted that he'd "probably" spend most of his time on the defensive side.

Though most of them were gassed by the end of the session, players seemed relaxed on the field throughout the practice. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai spoke of the different vibe that Mayo brings to the team.

"Just a different kind of energy. He's bringing a younger environment for us and guys are excited for it," he said.

Mayo said he is hard at work building relationships with all of his players.

"As much as it is going out on the field and what happens on paper, it is a relationship business," he said. "You have to show the players and coaches warmth before competence."

The plan going forward

Wednesday's practice ran for roughly 90 minutes, but Mayo said that runtime will change from practice to practice. We'll see how long the team is out there for Day 2 on Thursday.

Players are once again set to hit the field around 11 a.m. on Thursday, with practice free and open to the public.