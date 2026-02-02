Patriots fan wins all expenses paid trip to Super Bowl at send-off rally

Duncan Tarver was all smiles at work Monday after winning tickets to the Super Bowl. The 24-year-old Patriots fan is headed to Super Bowl LX in California after winning two tickets during the Bud Light contest at the team's Super Bowl send-off on Sunday morning.

"It's really hard to even begin to describe it. As a lifelong Pats fan, it's incredible to even have an opportunity to go to the game. Never mind the one they are playing in and after the season they've had it hasn't event set in," he said.

Tarver says he was one of the first 300 people who arrived first at Gillette Stadium at 5:30 a.m. in order to participate in the contest.

He said he plans to take his dad with him on the trip who is battling cancer. "I'm taking pops of course. He's battling prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2021," he said. "He was diagnosed very young at 52."

His dad was with him on the stage when he won the tickets. "It said 'Congratulations you are going to Super Bowl 60,'" Tarver said. "It was a great experience in all. Seeing the players getting ready to go up on the stage, hanging out with cheerleaders in the back. So that whole hour was suspense filled. It was incredible."

Never in a million years did this apprentice plumber think he would be on stage at Gillette Stadium and now getting ready to head to the Super Bowl on an all expenses paid trip with his dad.

"Yeah. Flights, tickets to the game. Tickets for the half-time show and concert tickets. As a veteran and now as a cancer survivor, it's very sweet to pay it back to him," Tarver said.