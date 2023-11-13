Patriots reportedly cut Jack Jones

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are moving on from Jack Jones. New England is reportedly cutting the second-year cornerback, Jones' agent confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Monday.

The move comes after Jones spent the last two weeks in Bill Belichick's doghouse, and ends a tumultuous tenure for the 25-year-old in New England.

Jones was seemingly on a short leash after he was arrested at Logan Airport in June when officials said he had loaded guns and ammunition in his carry-on bag. He reached a plea deal and avoided serious charges in that case.

He started the season on IR with a hamstring injury, and was benched for the start of Week 9's loss to the Commanders after Jones missed curfew and a team meeting on Saturday night.

Jones didn't play in the first two series Sunday and was on the field for only 10 snaps as the Patriots lost to the Colts, 10-6, in Germany. Now the team is moving on from the once-promising prospect.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, after he slipped due to several off-the-field issues during his college career at USC and Arizona State. He put together an impressive rookie season and picked off two passes, including a pick-six of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and was seemingly in line to take over as one of the team's top corners.

But Jones was suspended by New England late in his rookie season while rehabbing a knee injury, and then came back with more issues this offseason. It's somewhat surprising that he lasted this long in New England.

With his team sitting at 2-8 heading into their bye week, Belichick had to send a message to the players in the New England locker room. He did so by moving on from the talented but problematic Jones.