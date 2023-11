Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season? Mac Jones was benched again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown in a 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany. The team is now 2-8 on the year and searching for answers as they hit their bye week. What's next for this disappointing team? Steve Burton and Scott Zolak try to figure out what the team can do the rest of the season.